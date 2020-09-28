IPL 2020 - Table-toppers DC look to add misery to last-placed team SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are two teams who have contrasting fortunes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Where on one side DC are on a roll with two back-to-back wins in their first 2 matches, SRH have lost both their clashes.

Shreyas Iyer’s DC must be high on confidence after their 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As for Orange Army, led by David Warner, they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

SRH's Bhuvaneshwar Kumar isyet to pick up a wicket in 2 matches, while DC's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anruich Nortje shared 5 wickets between them. However, going into the next game, SRH can sigh in relief as they are ahead of DC on the head-to-head count.

Team News

SRH need their opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to produce a magical performance as the team heavily relies on them. Their bowling line-up could also go a notch higher. Kane Williamson could also be seen in the clash.

As for DC, the injury to Ravichandran Ashwin has not disturbed their flow. Marcus Stoinis looks in-form to handle the all-rounder’s responsibilities.

Probable Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: 29th September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Of the 15 matches played between the two, Delhi Capitals (DC) just six times while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won nine times.