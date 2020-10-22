Headlines

IPL 2020: Super Man-ish, Vijay Shankar guide SRH to 5th spot after emphatic 8-wicket win over RR

An all-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) sees them climb the ladder to the fifth spot after an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:14 PM IST

An all-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) sees them climb the ladder to the fifth spot after an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Choosing to field first, SRH bowlers restricted RR to 154/6 in their 20 overs. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run partnership for the opening stand. 

However, Uthappa`s 19-run knock came to an end in the fourth over after Jason Holder got him run out. Sanju Samson joined Stokes in the middle and he and Stokes played cautiously as they added 56-run for the second wicket. 

In the 12th over, Holder sent Samson back to the pavilion. Samson played a knock of 36 including six and three fours.

In the next over, Rashid Khan scalped Stokes (30) and as a result, two new batsmen Jos Buttler and Steve Smith came out in the middle. Buttler (9) failed to had a good outing as was bagged by Vijay Shankar in the 16th over.

Riyan Parag and Smith then had a 24-run brief stand of which 13 came off the 18th over. Holder clinched both Smith (19) and Parag (20 off 12 balls) in the 19th over. Jofra Archer amassed 16* while Rahul Tewatia scored unbeaten two runs.

For SRH, Jason Holder claimed three wickets while Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar got one wicket each.

Coming in to chase, the fiery opening spell by Jofra Archer saw both SRH openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - out.

However, with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar at the crease, SRH's hopes were still alive and for sure they did not disappoint. Pandey found an able partner in the form of Shankar as the pair had a fantastic partnership for 140 runs that took them over the line. 

Apart from Archer's opening spell, Rajasthan's bowling looked off. While Pandey smashed 83* off 47 balls, Shankar scored 52* off 51 balls.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

