IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head-to-head record and past encounters

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their IPL 2020 campaigns in Dubai and it will be another closely fought encounter between these two sides.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 11:43 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed a rivalry wherein no one has dominated for long periods of time. Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to have held the initiative at the beginning but Sunrisers Hyderabad have hurt them at crucial intervals of the tournament, whether it is knocking them out of the play-off race or whether in the final. It is the battle between Virat Kohli and David Warner, two run-machines in the IPL. Warner has held the Orange Cap three times while Kohli has topped the batting charts of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last four years.

Ahead of their IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking for a settled line-up while Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a ‘balanced’ side will be determined to shun their underachievers tag and go one step ahead in the quest for that elusive IPL title. Here are the five previous encounters between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Head-to-head record

Matches played: 13

Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 6

Last five encounters

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 31, 2019, Hyderabad: Result - Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs

It was a brutal onslaught from David Warner and Joanny Bairstow that saw Sunrisers Hyderabad terrorise the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack. Both smashed centuries, with Bairstow smashing 114 in a record 185-run opening stand. Warner hit a 100 and Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 231/2. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore were reduced to 35/6 and it took a rearguard from Colin de Grandhomme to avoid embarrassment. Mohammad Nabi took 4/11 and Sandeep Sharma chipped in with 3/11 as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a massive win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 4, 2019, Bangalore: Result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by four wickets

Kane Williamson was the star with an unbeaten 70 as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 175/7. However, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 75 off 47 balls while Gurkeerat Singh Mann hit 65 in a partnership worth 144 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a close win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 7, 2018, Hyderabad: Result – Sunrisers Hyderabad won by five runs

Kane Williamson led from the front with a gritty fifty and he was well-supported by Shakib Al Hasan as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 146 all out. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled with the accuracy and variety in the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they fell short by five runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 17, 2018, Bangalore: Result – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs

AB de Villiers was at his brilliant best as he smashed 69 but Moeen Ali’s 65 off 34 balls and Colin de Grandhomme’s 40 off 17 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 218/6. However, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey smashed the RCB bowling to all parts and their 135-run stand made Kohli nervous. However, RCB held on for a narrow win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 25, 2017, Hyderabad: Result – Match abandoned due to rain

The match was abandoned after consistent rain forced a wash-out. In the first match of IPL 2017 between these two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to register a convincing win by 35 runs thanks to fifties from Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh.

