IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Head-to-head and past records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL 2020 double-header clash on Sunday and a loss for Steve Smith’s team could see them having to depend on other teams for their play-off progress. At the other end, Sunrisers Hyderabad are firmly in the mix and they would want to win the contest and put themselves firmly in the mix for the play-offs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the first double-encounter on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is a clash between Steve Smith and David Warner, two of the finest batsman for Australia in the modern era. Both are proud captains. However, their teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position and looking very strong. Rajasthan Royals, after having won their first two games, have now suffered four consecutive losses and are seventh in the points table.

The equation is very simple for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. A win for David Warner’s team could solidify their position in the top four. A loss for Steve Smith’s side will make every game of theirs after Sunday a virtual must-win in addition to other mathematical permutations and combinations.

Head-to-head record

Matches played – 11

Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad – 6

Won by Rajasthan Royals – 5

Previous encounters

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 27, 2019, Jaipur, Result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets

Manish Pandey was the star with a brilliant 61 off 36 balls but the rest of the batting collapsed as Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets apiece to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 160/8. Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone and Sanju Samson all contributed well to give Rajasthan Royals a big win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, March 29, 2019, Hyderabad, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven wickets

Sanju Samson blasted a remarkable 102 and Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a blazing 70 as Rajasthan Royals put up a score of 198/2. However, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow’s magnificent 110-run opening stand in 9.4 overs, combined with a blitz of 35 off 15 balls from Vijay Shankar helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the total down with an over to spare.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 29, 2018, Jaipur, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 11 runs

A batting masterclass from Kane Williamson, who scored 63 off 43 balls and a solid 45 from Alex Hales helped Sunrisers Hyderabad go past 150. Despite Ajinkya Rahane’s 50, Siddarth Kaul took 2/23 and some tight bowling from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team allowed them to escape with a close win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, April 9, 2018, Hyderabad, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets

Sanju Samson was the lone shining star for Rajasthan Royals with 49 but superb spells from Shakib Al Hasan (2/23) and Siddarth Kaul (2/17) restricted Rajasthan Royals to 125/9. Shikhar Dhawan blasted 77 and Kane Williamson hit 36 as Sunrisers Hyderabad coasted to victory.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 7, 2015, Mumbai, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs

A brilliant 54 from Shikhar Dhawan and a dazzling 63 off 28 balls from Eoin Morgan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a big total of 201/4. Steve Smith was the star with 68 and despite some late hits from Sanju Samson and Chris Morris, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to hold on for a narrow win.