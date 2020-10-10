IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Head-to-head and past records

Headlines

Meet NIT grad who leads Rs 75,456 crore govt company as chairman, MD

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

Two dead in Kerala due to Nipah virus, central team sent to state to take stock of situation

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet NIT grad who leads Rs 75,456 crore govt company as chairman, MD

'Batting exceptionally well': Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Foods to eat when you have low copper levels

Oral health: Benefits of clove oil for tooth pain relief

Fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 ODI runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Head-to-head and past records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL 2020 double-header clash on Sunday and a loss for Steve Smith’s team could see them having to depend on other teams for their play-off progress. At the other end, Sunrisers Hyderabad are firmly in the mix and they would want to win the contest and put themselves firmly in the mix for the play-offs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 04:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the first double-encounter on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is a clash between Steve Smith and David Warner, two of the finest batsman for Australia in the modern era. Both are proud captains. However, their teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position and looking very strong. Rajasthan Royals, after having won their first two games, have now suffered four consecutive losses and are seventh in the points table. 

The equation is very simple for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. A win for David Warner’s team could solidify their position in the top four. A loss for Steve Smith’s side will make every game of theirs after Sunday a virtual must-win in addition to other mathematical permutations and combinations.

Head-to-head record

Matches played – 11

Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad – 6

Won by Rajasthan Royals – 5

Previous encounters

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 27, 2019, Jaipur, Result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets

Manish Pandey was the star with a brilliant 61 off 36 balls but the rest of the batting collapsed as Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets apiece to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 160/8. Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone and Sanju Samson all contributed well to give Rajasthan Royals a big win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, March 29, 2019, Hyderabad, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven wickets

Sanju Samson blasted a remarkable 102 and Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a blazing 70 as Rajasthan Royals put up a score of 198/2. However, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow’s magnificent 110-run opening stand in 9.4 overs, combined with a blitz of 35 off 15 balls from Vijay Shankar helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the total down with an over to spare.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 29, 2018, Jaipur, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 11 runs

A batting masterclass from Kane Williamson, who scored 63 off 43 balls and a solid 45 from Alex Hales helped Sunrisers Hyderabad go past 150. Despite Ajinkya Rahane’s 50, Siddarth Kaul took 2/23 and some tight bowling from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team allowed them to escape with a close win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, April 9, 2018, Hyderabad, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets

Sanju Samson was the lone shining star for Rajasthan Royals with 49 but superb spells from Shakib Al Hasan (2/23) and Siddarth Kaul (2/17) restricted Rajasthan Royals to 125/9. Shikhar Dhawan blasted 77 and Kane Williamson hit 36 as Sunrisers Hyderabad coasted to victory.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 7, 2015, Mumbai, Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs

A brilliant 54 from Shikhar Dhawan and a dazzling 63 off 28 balls from Eoin Morgan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a big total of 201/4. Steve Smith was the star with 68 and despite some late hits from Sanju Samson and Chris Morris, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to hold on for a narrow win.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

Meet India’s highest paid actress ever, first star to charge Rs 1 crore, not Sridevi, Madhuri, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia

Thane: 40 storey building's lift collapses, 7 labours dead

Meet ex-Google employee who was rejected 35 times, then bagged Rs 1.9 crore salary job, co-founder of...

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE