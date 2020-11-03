Headlines

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday's doubleheaders to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:38 AM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday's doubleheaders to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining.

It was the ninth win from 13 matches for Mumbai, who had already booked one of the four playoffs spots and ensured that the four-time IPL winners will finish at the top of the eight-team league.

As for Hyderabad, they chased down a 121-run target with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare after an inspired bowling performance against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In their previous encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians had won by 34 runs. The innings saw fourteen sixes from MI and just seven from SRH.

Weather report

The weather is cooling down a bit and the temperatures have reduced but they will still be in the low and mid-30s throughout the game.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sharjah started as a 200+ wicket but it has slowed down considerably. In the last game, the dew during the second innings did a lot of damage. A score around 170-180 will be a good one to defend at this venue.

Probable 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

