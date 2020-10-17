IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head and past encounters

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR).

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the 4th spot with 8 points from 8 matches after 4 wins and 4 losses. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are placed at the 5th spot with 6 points from 8 matches after 3 wins and 5 losses.

After a promising start to their IPL campaign, the Kolkata Knight Riders are in free-fall, having registered two consecutive losses heading into this fixture. A change in captaincy didn't help as Eoin Morgan and co fell well short of the Mumbai Indians due to Quinton de Kock's blitzkrieg on Friday.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 18

Won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 11

Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7

Last five encounters

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, September 26, 2020, Abu Dhabi. Result – KKR won by seven wickets

In chase of target score of 142, KKR received a propelling start from Shubman Gill who playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs and guided his side to an important win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 21, 2019, Hyderabad. Result – Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets

Chris Lynn hit a fifty but Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets and he was given good support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan as Kolkata Knight Riders managed 159/8. However, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow decimated the KKR attack. Warner blasted 67 off 38 balls which included five sixes while Jonny Bairstow smashed 80 off 43 balls which included four sixes. Sunrisers Hyderabad coasted to victory in grand style.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, March 24, 2019, Kolkata. Result – Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets

David Warner was in great form as he smashed 85 off 53 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Jonny Bairstow hit 38 as the opening partnership yielded 118 runs. Vijay Shankar hit 40 off 24 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached a competitive 181/3. Nitish Rana blazed away with 68 off 47 balls but Andre Russell blasted 49 off 19 balls with four sixes to take the game away from Warner’s team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 25, 2018, 2nd Qualifier Kolkata. Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 14 runs

A splendid all-round performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batsmen helped them reach 174/7, with Rashid Khan proving to be the difference with 34 off just 10 balls which included two fours and four sixes. Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana gave them a good start and Shubman Gill held firm. But, Rashid’s three wickets combined with support from Siddarth Kaul and Carlos Brathwaite helped Sunrisers Hyderabad win the second qualifier and reach the final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 19, 2018, Hyderabad. Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by five wickets

Shikhar Dhawan hit a fifty and he was well supported by Sreevats Goswami and Kane Williamson as they reached 172/9. However, they were undone by some fine bowling from Prasidh Krishna who took 4/30. In response, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa ensured there were no troubles. Lynn hit fifty and despite some late strikes, Kolkata Knight Riders won by five wickets.