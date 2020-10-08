IPL 2020: SRH registers emphatic 69-run win over struggling KXIP in Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cruised to a 60-run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (October 8).

In chase of a mammoth total of 202, KXIP got off to the worst possible start after they lost opener Mayank Agarwal (9) in the second over of the match. Simran Singh (11) and KL Rahul (11) also failed to lay their mark with the bat as SRH kept applying pressure.

With KXIP on 58/3, Nicholas Pooran walked in and joined Glenn Maxwell. The West Indies batter instantly changed the face of the game with his explosive power-hitting and secured his half-century in no time.

Pooran bagged the fastest 50 of IPL 2020, in 17 balls, and shot 7 huge sixes on his way to the landmark score. However, Priyam Garg produced an excellent direct hit to find a breakthrough for SRH and dismiss Maxwell for 7.

Mandeep Singh (6) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1) failed to deliver with the bat and threw away their wicket cheaply.

Rashid Khan soon brought an end to Pooran's lighting innings too, who was the only KXIP batsman to find his feet against the SRH bowlers. Nicholas scored 77 runs off 37 balls as KXIP were reduced to 126/7.

Tailenders Mohammed Shami (0), Sheldon Cottrell (0) and Arshdeep Singh (0) failed to open their account with the bat as KXIP were all out up for 132 runs after 16.5 overs.

Opting to bat upon winning the toss, the Hyderabad side got off to a flyer with openers Warner and Bairstow whacking KXIP bowlers all around the park. The duo bludgeoned the bowling attack and smashed 58 runs in the powerplay. Bairstow and Warner continued their onslaught and slammed boundaries at regular intervals.

SRH reached the 100 run mark without losing a wicket in just 10 overs as KXIP bowlers struggled to put a brake. Meanwhile, Bairstow completed his fifth IPL half-century. Also, Bairstow and Warner brought up their fifth 100-run stand in the IPL.

Bairstow continued whacking as SRH smashed 20 runs in the 11th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, Warner too completed his half-century as SRH raced to 160 runs in the 15 overs.

KXIP finally got the breakthrough as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Warner in the 16th over. Three balls later Bairstow was caught in front of the stumps as KXIP finally got rid of the two openers.

In the very next over, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Manish Pandey as Punjab staged a late comeback in the game.

Bishnoi again wreaked havoc and sent Abdul Samad back in the dugout after he tried to go for the big slog. SRH lost 5 wickets in a span of three overs and got reduced to 175/5 with Kane Williamson still on crease. In the end, Williamson and played some fine shots which enabled SRH to get past 200 run mark.