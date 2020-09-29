IPL 2020: SRH register first win of campaign, defeat DC by 15 runs

A much-needed win for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs. This was SRH's first win of the campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The table-toppers have now moved to the second spot.

The clash started with DC skipper Shreyas Iyer winning the toss and opting to field first. David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53) came in and put on a good partnership helping the side with a good score. This was also Warner's 50th game as a captain.

After Warner was caught by Rishabh Pant for Amit Mishra's bowling, Manish Pandey came to the crease, but he could not do much as he sent back by the DC spinner - making it two wickets for him.

However, entered Kane Williamson - who had missed the first two clashes for the Orange Army. The inclusion of the Kiwi player in the playing XI was a much-needed boost to SRH who were struggling middle-order.

Williamson along with Jonny Bairstow put up a good partnership helping SRH post the decent total on the board. The New Zealand captain scored 41 off 26 balls.

Debutant Abdul Samad - all the way from Jammu & Kashmir - did a cameo as he scored 12 off 7 balls posting 162 in the 20 overs.

Come in to chase, the Hyderabad franchise bowlers did not allow the DC batsmen to settle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Prithvi Shaw for just 2.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer tried to steady the innings but the DC captain had to depart for 17, courtesy Rashid Khan's bowling.

Dhawan was then soon caught on the edge by wicketkeeper Bairstow. While the Indian opener was not given out, the Englishman went for a review and the verdict was overturned.

Rishabh Pant (28), Shimron Hetmyer (21), Marcus Stoinis (11) and Axar Patel (5) could not do much as well as they all departed without putting big runs on the board. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were absolutely on point with their yorkers,

Pacer Kagiso Rabada came in and scored 15 off 7 but it was not enough as Delhi saw the end near as they scored 147.

SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 2, while DC will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 3.