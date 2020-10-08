IPL 2020: SRH players wear black armbands to pay tribute to late cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad on Thursday (October 8) wore black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium.



The SRH players deiced to wear the black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order batsman, who sadly passed away at the age of 29 after suffering injuries sustained in an unfortunate road accident.



Tarakai suffered severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and had to subsequently undergo surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had tweeted on Saturday.

Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.



He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.



Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.

