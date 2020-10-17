IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's maiden IPL ton guides DC to thrilling win over CSK in Sharjah

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten century guided Delhi Capitals to a thrilling 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2020 on Saturday (October 17).

In chase of a target score of 180, DC got off to a terrible start after CSK pacer Deepak Chahar pulled off an efficient caught&bowled effort to remove Prithvi Shaw for a duck off the second ball of the chase.

With this early dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane walked out to formed a stand with opener Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. The duo played some good shots but only managed to add 26 runs before Rahane (8) was sent back to the dressing room after an excellent fielding display.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then formed a brief stand for the third wicket. Iyer played a run-a-ball inning of 23 runs before he was sent back to the dressing room by Dwayne Bravo after Faf Du Plessis took an excellent catch on the boundary line.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan held the other end firmly for DC as Marcus Stoinis (24) and Alex Carey (9) got dismissed by Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran. However, Dhawan kept on going and his resistance paid off in the end as the DC opener bagged his maiden IPL century off 57 deliveries.

Going into the final over, DC needed 17 runs with Dhoni giving the ball to Ravindra Jadeja. In what first looked like a near-impossible task, Axar Patel made it look easy and guided DC to victory in style with a massive six with one ball remaining.

Dhawan (101*) and Patel (21*) remained unbeaten in the end as Delhi Capitals finished on 185/5.

Opting to bat first, Sam Curran (0) failed to open his scoring and was sent back to the pavilion in the first over of the innings by Tushar Deshpande. Shane Watson joined Faf du Plessis in the middle and stitched a solid 87-run partnership for the side. Anrich Nortje scalped the second wicket for his team as he dismissed Watson (36) in the 12th over.

Ambati Rayudu and Du Plessis had a 22-run brief stand for the third wicket before the latter was bagged by Kagiso Rabada in the 15th over. Du Plessis played a knock of 58 runs studded with two sixes and six fours.CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted himself up in the order but failed to have an impact on the scoreboard. Dhoni (3) was caught behind the stumps off Nortje. Ravindra Jadeja and Rayudu accumulated 50 runs for the fifth wicket. CSKfinished at 179/4 in 20 overs.For Delhi Capitals, Nortje claimed two wickets while Rabada and Deshpande bagged one wicket each.