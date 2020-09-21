IPL 2020 - Ruturaj Gaikwad joins CSK squad after COVID-19 recovery

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally cleared his COVID-19 test and joined the squad, the franchise announced on Monday (September 21).

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu," CSK tweeted while posting a picture of Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on Saturday. While chasing 163, CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him and as a result, the English batsman went on to play a cameo of 18 runs off just 6 balls to put CSK in a comfortable position.

In the end, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni guided CSK to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 71 while Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58. For Mumbai, Pattinson returned with the best figures of 1-27 from his quota of four overs.

With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23.