IPL 2020: Drama continues for RR as Tom Curran called back after given out against CSK

Headlines

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: Drama continues for RR as Tom Curran called back after given out against CSK

The drama continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Tom Curran - who was given out - was called back to play.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 09:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The drama continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Tom Curran - who was given out - was called back to play.

Curran looked shell-shocked when he was given out caught behind by Deepak Chahar's ball. He wanted a review only to realises to his horror that he can't do it. It was just some balls prior that RR had lost their review to Tewatia.

The umpires had given out, however, they continued to talk for a while and then sent Curran on his way. But the replays showed that the ball might not have carried.

The ball had not even edged the bat and had gone off the thigh-pad and after checking for the catch. The ball also bounced clearly in front of MS Dhoni and was not out. Curran was then called back to resume batting. 

As for the clash, after being asked to bat first, RR lost U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but that only set-up a flurry of high-quality strokeplay from Sanju Samson and Smith. 

The Super Kings did pull things back after Samson's dismissal, for a 32-ball 74. Wickets then kept tumbling at one end even as Smith held forte. 

However, even after the captain's dismissal in the 19th over, it opened up another carnage - in the face of Jofra Archer - who hit four consecutive sixes.

The Royals become the first team to cross the 200-run mark in this season's tournament. The target of 217 is set and if CSK does get it - it will be the highest chase in the history of IPL.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 Summit in India: Kremlin

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale, available at Rs 64,999

Former US President Donald Trump released on bond from Fulton County jail

Meet Bharat Kumar, son of security guard who made it to ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE