IPL 2020: Drama continues for RR as Tom Curran called back after given out against CSK

The drama continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Tom Curran - who was given out - was called back to play.

Curran looked shell-shocked when he was given out caught behind by Deepak Chahar's ball. He wanted a review only to realises to his horror that he can't do it. It was just some balls prior that RR had lost their review to Tewatia.

The umpires had given out, however, they continued to talk for a while and then sent Curran on his way. But the replays showed that the ball might not have carried.

The ball had not even edged the bat and had gone off the thigh-pad and after checking for the catch. The ball also bounced clearly in front of MS Dhoni and was not out. Curran was then called back to resume batting.

As for the clash, after being asked to bat first, RR lost U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but that only set-up a flurry of high-quality strokeplay from Sanju Samson and Smith.

The Super Kings did pull things back after Samson's dismissal, for a 32-ball 74. Wickets then kept tumbling at one end even as Smith held forte.

However, even after the captain's dismissal in the 19th over, it opened up another carnage - in the face of Jofra Archer - who hit four consecutive sixes.

The Royals become the first team to cross the 200-run mark in this season's tournament. The target of 217 is set and if CSK does get it - it will be the highest chase in the history of IPL.