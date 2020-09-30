IPL 2020: RR's Robin Uthappa seen applying saliva on ball against KKR

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the toss and had put Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bat first in 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

The Royals' bowling set-up, led by the blistering Jofra Archer made an impact on KKR but not as much as they put on a total of 174.

The team could not do much as Eoin Morgan’s vital cameo of 23-ball 34 gave Kolkata the required boost. However, RR's Robin Uthappa could be in trouble due to his actions during the game. The veteran was seen applying saliva on the ball while fielding during the first innings.

The incident took place on the fifth ball of the third over of KKR’s innings. Riders' opener Sunil Narine - in an attempt to clear mid-on - lofted the ball which went straight to Uthappa’s hands. It was an easy catch, but he ended up dropping it.

After giving Narine a lifeline, Uthappa was seen applying saliva on the ball before handing it to the bowler. This unintentional mistake might land him in trouble if the authorities slap him with a fine.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the sport had undergone significant changes which also included saliva ban.

It was in June when the ICC wanted to revive cricket back that they had announced an interim ban on applying saliva to the ball to curb the risk of coronavirus transmission. The players, however, have been allowed to use sweat to shine the ball.

As for the clash, KKR win the match by 37 runs. Tom Curran's innings at the end reduced the margin of defeat, but it's still a significant one.

It was the first time Rajasthan got out of Sharjah and they got hammered. Their middle-order stood exposed after failures from the top three.