IPL 2020: RR's Robin Uthappa achieves two milestones against SRH

In the clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the former team's opener Robin Uthappa has reached two milestones.

The batsman who needed a four to complete 450 fours in the Indian Premier League (IPL) achieves the same against Jason Holder in the second over of the match. He even scored 2000 runs as an IPL opener.

Uthappa had recently completed 4500 IPL runs earlier this campaign and has done well since he has opened the batting for the Royals.

He was now however dismissed by Holder himself and was sent back after he scored 19. His dismissal was unfortunate.

Ben Stokes had got cramped by Holder's in-seamer and the ball had struck around the hip region. The ball died down adjacent to the pitch on the off-side and Uthappa was halfway down. By the time he turned around, Holder had run to the ball, turned, and hit the bullseye.

The Steve Smith-led Royals will be looking for a win as it will boost them to the fourth spot and displace Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).