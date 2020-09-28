IPL 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

IPL 2020 - RCB vs MI Probable 11s, Dubai weather

After suffering from a 97-run hammering, Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) boys will have to bring out all the skills required when they face Mumbai Indians (MI).

While RCB started on a good note as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, the cracks in the squad were, however, visible when they were up against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game.

RCB’s bowling kept leaking runs in the death overs, which helped Punjab reach 206. Kohli, in particular, had a forgettable day after he dropped KL Rahul twice and managed to score only a single with the bat. The side was crashed to 109 while chasing.

As for MI, they bounced back after their defeat in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and even showed an overall performance. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who bagged the man of the match award, had scored 80. The new-ball bowlers did not even allow KKR batsmen to settle in the middle overs as they registered a convincing win.

Weather conditions

A hot day in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai which will see a high of 37 degrees Celsius and will see a drop to 27 degrees Celsius during the night. It’s going to be quite humid. ​

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Stadium has been even for both batsmen and bowlers. However, chasing has not been fruitful in the four matches at this venue this year.

High scores

It was the venue where KXIP smashed 206/3 with KL Rahul hitting season’s first century. In the following match at the venue, DC scored 175/3. Both the times, teams that won the toss, opted to field first and lost.​

Probable 11s

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Parthiv Patel(wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini, Yuzavendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurab Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah