IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head and past records

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the 28th match of IPL-2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday (October 12). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 14-10 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, RCB will be high on confidence after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a comprehensive margin in their previous match. Virat Kohli's side has won four of their opening six matches of the tournament and will be hoping to keep that winning streak going.

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik's side has been on and off form lately but did manage to pull off a miraculous 2-run win over the Kings XI Punjab in their previous match to keep their run of good form going. KKR has also won four of their first six matches of IPL 2020 and is currently sitting right behind RCB on the points table, due to their inferior run rate.

Head-to-head record

Games played – 24

Five previous encounters

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight, April 19, 2019, Bangalore, Result: RCB won by 10 runs

Virat Kohli scored an impressive 100 against KKR to guide his side to mammoth total of 213 runs. In chase, KKR produced a huge performance with Nitish Rana (85*) and Andre Russell (65) playing some beautiful knocks but it wasn't enough and they lost the match by 10 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight, March 23, 2019, Kolkata, Result: KKR won by 5 wickets

Another KKR vs RCB clash, another 200+ run chase. Batting first, RCB hoisted a total of 205/3 which was easily chased down by KKR with five balls left to go thanks to Russell's 13-ball 48*.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight, April 29, 2018, Bangalore, Result: KKR won by 6 wickets

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 68 helped RCB post a total of 174 runs but KKR chased that down with ease in the end and won the match by 6 wickets with 5 balls remaining.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight, April 8, 2018, Kolkata, Result: KKR won by 4 wickets

In chase of a respective total of 176 runs, Sunil Naraine (50) and Dinesh Karthik (35*) made life easy for KKR as they won the match by four wickets in the end with seven balls remaining.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight, May 7, 2017, Bangalore, Result: KKR won by 6 wickets

Travis Head (75) and Mandeep Sing (52) were on terrific form on the day and helped RCB post a total of 158/6. On the chase, KKR showed tremendous class as Narine and Lynn's half centuries helped the away side secure the win by six wickets.