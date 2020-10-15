IPL 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will square off in a vital clash for both sides in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third spot with 10 points from seven games while KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab are in last spot with just one win in seven games. A loss for Kings XI Punjab today will make their path to the play-offs almost impossible and they will have to rely on certain mathematical probabilities for them to reach the last four. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will come one step closer to qualification if they can take revenge on Kings XI Punjab.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, KL Rahul’s magnificent 132 helped Kings XI Punjab decimate Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. However, RCB have a better record in Sharjah than Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli’s team put up a clinical show against Kolkata Knight Riders while Kings XI Punjab’s clash against Rajasthan Royals will forever be remembered for the miracle of Rahul Tewatia as they were on the receiving end of the highest run-chase in IPL history.

Sharjah weather today

The weather in Sharjah will be hot and dry with aprtly cloudy conditions. The maximum will be 36 degrees and the minimum will be 24 degrees. The dew factor will be present despite a humidity of 28 percent.

Pitch report

The pitch in Sharjah is the flattest and basically offers very little assistance to the bowlers. With short boundaries, batsmen will have a field day. However, it has been observed in the previous match that legspinners do get assistance while reverse swing could come into the equation.

Probable 11s

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin/K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh