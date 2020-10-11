IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma gets special jersey number on 150th appearance for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma reaches a landmark feat during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals as the hitman makes his 150th appearance for the Mumbai franchise in the league on Sunday (October 11).

Ahead of the landmark appearance, the MI skipper reached a special gift from Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan, before the match.

Zaheer handed Rohit a special number jersey that the 33-year-old will be wearing during tonight's clash.

Shamra generally wears the no. 45 on his jersey but during Mumbai's clash against Delhi, he will be rocking a no.150 on his back.

Speaking about the match, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and welcomed Rohit Sharma's MI to field first at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

PLAYING 11s:



Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje



Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah