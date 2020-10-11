IPL 2020 - RCB, KKR eyeing top spot ahead of thrilling clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the 28th match of IPL-2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday (October 12). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 14-10 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, RCB will be high on confidence after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a comprehensive margin in their previous match. Virat Kohli's side has won four of their opening six matches of the tournament and will be hoping to keep that winning streak going.

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik's side have been on and off form lately but did managed to pull of a miraculous 2-run win over the Kings XI Punjab in their previous match to keep their run of good form going. KKR have also won four of their first six matches of IPL 2020 and are currently sitting right behind RCB on the points table, due to their inferior run rate.

Team News

KKR have had a pretty set side so far, however, injury to Andre Russell might force DK to make a few changes to the starting 11 for the next match. RCB will be looking to get their firing again against KKR and with skipper Virat Kohli gaining his mojo back, one can only hope how face the Bangalore side can go if the likes of Aaron Finch also starts to fire.

Probable 11s

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date and Time: 12th October, 7:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Statistics

