IPL 2020 - RCB aim to bounce back vs inconsistent RR

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the 33rd match of IPL-2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday (October 17). This will be the 23rd encounter between the two sides, with Rajasthan Royals holding a 10-9 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, RCB will be looking to bounce back quickly with a win after losing their last match against KXIP in the league.

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals, the Men In Pink will be looking to get their act together after losing five of the opening eight games in the tournament. Steve Smith's side have been on a patchy run of form and will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

RCB have won five of their first eight games of IPL 2020 and are eager to take their place in the playoffs.

Team News

RCB have finally found the rhythm they were looking for in their bowling unit and have been effective ever since. Chris Morris has been a liveware for Kohli and has quickly become a key member of the playing 11.

Probable 11s

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date and Time: 17th October, 3:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Statistics

RCB and RR have clashed 22 times in the IPL, with RR winning 10 matches and RCB winning 9 of them.