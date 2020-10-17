IPL 2020 â€“ Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals head into the clash having suffered contrasting fortunes in their previous match. Virat Kohli’s team shuffled the batting order and lost momentum in their clash against Kings XI Punjab as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat of the last ball. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were blown away by the pace of Anrich Nortje as his 150 kmph plus thunderbolts rattled Rajasthan Royals. Heading into the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, there is plenty at stake for both teams. Rajasthan Royals will probably move to the fourth spot while a win for Royal Challengers Bangalore will boost them probably to the second spot or keep them in the third spot.

In the previous encounter between the two sides in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore were buoyed by a great performance from Virat Kohli as the skipper roared back to form with a magnificent fifty. With the batting order clicking as a unit and with the bowling also in great shape barring one or two areas, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be favorites heading into the clash.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have been plagued by inconsistency in the batting and bowling. Rahul Tewatia’s exploits lower down the order has been the key factor behind staying alive in the contest while Sanju Samson has fizzled out after a great start. The onus will be on Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes to deliver the goods with the bat while Jofra Archer will be expected to shine with the ball.

Weather conditions

The weather today in Dubai will be hot and dry with a maximum temperature of 36 and a minimum of 23 degrees. Since this is a day match that will begin at 3:30 PM, there will be no dew and the dry conditions might mean spinners will come into play.

Pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has often been two paced with spinners getting plenty of assistance. However, if the fast bowlers hit the deck hard at 150 kmph plus, there is extra bounce off the deck. Spinners, though, will have a big hand to play in the outcome of the match.

Probable 11s

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal