IPL 2020 â€“ Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals have a chance to go on top of the table in IPL 2020 after Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs in the clash in Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals have won both their games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in grand style. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and the surprise package of Rahul Tewatia have been in fine form as they asserted their dominance. However, Rajasthan Royals will be playing for the first time outside of Sharjah cricket stadium and it will be interesting to see how they cope up with the dimensions of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have got their campaign back on track with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and they will be determined to continue the winning momentum. Kolkata Knight Riders have depth in both batting and bowling and their pacers might be a difficult proposition for Rajasthan Royals’ batting.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four out of the last five games against Rajasthan Royals and they will be hoping to sustain the momentum in this game. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be determined to pull off a surprise yet again and become the first team to register three straight wins in IPL 2020.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Dubai is dry and hot conditions with a maximum of 39 degrees and a low of 27 degrees. The humidity will be 34 percent but in the night time, it has been observed that dew plays a part.

High scores

The Dubai International cricket stadium has seen some extreme averages with a score of over 200 and a low of 109. The average par score in Dubai is close to 160-170.

Probable 11s

Rajasthan Royals - Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kolkata Knight Riders - Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi