IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head and past encounters

Rajasthan Royals have won their first two matches in IPL 2020 but they have lost four out of the last five matches against Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament since 2018.

The second week of IPL 2020 is already proving to be memorable, with the games between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab going into the Super Over as well as the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore also heading down the same direction. When it comes to ties, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are no strangers. These two teams were involved in the first-ever IPL tie in 2009 in Cape Town and it was the Rajasthan Royals who came out on top. In IPL 2020, their journey has been nothing short of miraculous with two breath-taking wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals have pushed the barriers of impossible twice in IPL 2020 but their real test begins against Kolkata Knight Riders. For the first time, Rajasthan Royals will be away from Sharjah and this will present them a different situation altogether. Kolkata Knight Riders have gotten their IPL campaign back on track after their loss to Mumbai Indians in the opener.

The bowling and batting clicked as a unit and they proceeded to dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thanks to Shubman Gill and the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to stop Rajasthan Royals’ power-packed line-up of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and to some extent Jofra Archer. These two teams have had a healthy rivalry, with both having a 10-10 head-to-head record in 20 games.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played - 20

Won by Rajasthan Royals – 10

Won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 10

Last five encounters

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, April 25, 2019, Kolkata. Result: Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders were boosted by a brilliant knock of 97 from skipper Dinesh Karthik as they reached 175/6. Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets and Sunil Narine managed 2/20 as Rajasthan Royals stumbled in the chase. However, Riyan Parag and a blitz of 27 off 12 balls from Jofra Archer gave Rajasthan Royals a tense win.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 7, 2019, Jaipur. Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by eight wickets

An underwhelming batting performance from Rajasthan Royals saw them getting smashed by Kolkata Knight Riders. Steve Smith hit 73 but he found no support as Rajasthan Royals managed just 139/3. In response, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine notched up a partnership of 91 in 8.3 overs, with Lynn smashing a fifty and Narine hitting 47. Robin Uthappa sealed the game with a couple of sixes as Kolkata Knight Riders won in style.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, May 23, 2018, Eliminator, Kolkata. Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 25 runs

Dinesh Karthik hit a blazing 52 but it was Andre Russell who changed the entire course of the match with his amazing 49 off 25 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders reached 169/7. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson gave Rajasthan Royals a good start but they were undone by some wonderful pressure bowling from Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav as they fell short to be knocked out of the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, May 15, 2018, Kolkata. Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets

Kuldeep Yadav was the star with 4/20 as Rajasthan Royals managed just 142 in 19 overs. Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik all chipped in as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the total without much difficulty.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 18, 2018, Jaipur. Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets

Another underwhelming performance from Rajasthan Royals saw them getting restricted to 160/8, with D Arcy Short the only batsman to contribute significantly. Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa steadied the innings after the early loss of Chris Lynn but Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik got them over the line to spoil Rajasthan Royals’ party at home.