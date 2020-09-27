IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Rajasthan franchise had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer stole the show.

At the other end, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC). Mayank Agarwal’s fabulous 89 went in vain as they lost two wickets in the last two balls of the match.

However, in their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), KL Rahul led the show from the front with 132*, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the IPL as well as a captain.

Weather conditions

The weather at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be sunny with no chances of rain. The highest temperature will be around 38°C while the minimum temperature will be around 28°C.â€‹

Pitch Report

The stadiums across the UAE will be slow and spin-friendly. Both RR vs KXIP will expect their spin stars to make the most of the conditions.â€‹ Pacer will get some movement with the new ball.

High scores

The last game played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a run-feast as both sides scored in excess of 200â€‹

Probable 11s

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi