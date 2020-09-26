IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head and past encounters

Rajasthan Royals started off their IPL 2020 campaign in electrifying fashion when they defeated three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah. They will be squaring off against Kings XI Punjab, a side that has had two contrasting matches so far. KL Rahul’s team suffered heartbreak when they choked in the final two balls to let victory slip in the clash against Delhi Capitals. In the next match, led by KL Rahul from the front, the skipper smashed 132 and they bounced back in grand style by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively.

With both sides high on momentum, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals clash in a high-voltage IPL 2020 clash at Sharjah. The nature of the wickets are flat and the boundaries are smaller. This could mean big-hitting is once again on the horizon and with many power players in both teams, we could see sixes galore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The rivalry between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals is intense in the IPL, with the Royals having a 10-9 advantage in 19 clashes. The nature of the contests has been thrilling and one hopes that this lives up to the hyper in Sharjah.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 19

Won by Rajasthan Royals – 10

Won by Kings XI Punjab – 9

Last five encounters

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, April 16, 2019, Mohali. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller all got starts as Kings XI Punjab notched up 182/6. Apart from Rahul Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals struggled against the quality spin of Ravichandran Ashwin as he took 2/24 and stifled the Rajasthan Royals in their chase.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, March 25, 2019, Jaipur. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs

The match known for the infamous Mankading of Jos Buttler by Ashwin. Sparks flew and the tension was thick. Chris Gayle’s brilliant 79 off 47 balls helped Kings XI Punjab reach 184/4. In response, Jos Buttler was batting brilliantly on 69 when he was mankaded by Ashwin for backing up too far in the crease. The aftermath was bitter and it is still a talking point.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, May 08, 2018, Jaipur. Result – Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

Jos Buttler was in fine form as he smoked a brilliant 82 but KL Rahul was in his elements, smashing 95 off 70 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. However, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve with Krishnappa Gowtham taking 2/12 as they won a close match.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, May 06, 2018, Mohali. Result – Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets

Jos Buttler was in fine form in the IPL 2018 as he hit yet another fifty to help Rajasthan Royals reach 152/9. However, KL Rahul was also in fine form and he slammed a magnificent 84 as Kings XI Punjab coasted to the target.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, April 21, 2015, Ahmedabad. Result – Match tied (Kings XI Punjab won Super Over)

Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson were the stars for Rajasthan Royals in their clash at Motera. Rahane hit 74 as Rajasthan Royals reached 191/6. Kings XI Punjab fought back with Shaun Marsh blazing away to 65 while David Miller blasted 54 off 30 balls which included five sixes. However, the match ended in a tie when Axar Patel hit a boundary off the last ball bowled by James Faulkner. The match went to the Super Over. Kings XI Punjab hit 15 runs and Mitchell Johnson bowled brilliantly to give Kings XI Punjab a crucial win.