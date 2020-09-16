IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals â€“ Strengths and weaknesses

Rajasthan Royals created a euphoric wave when they won the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. A team that had stood no chance had toppled many other teams on the quest to glory. 11 years since that win, though, Rajasthan Royals have blown hot and cold. They were banned for two years for their involvement in the spot-fixing scandal and they made a good return in 2018 when they reached the playoffs.

Heading into IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals have their fair share of problems. The mystery of Ben Stokes’ participation is in doubt due to family issues while the likes of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period, meaning they could miss their opening game. However, Rajasthan Royals have a solid pool of talent and it will be interesting to see how they perform in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royal Strengths

Overseas players – One all-rounder has won you the World Cup. One bowler is touted as the best currently in the world in limited-overs. The captain of the side is one of the modern greats in Tests. Another has changed the way his country plays cricket. The likes of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have all revolutionized the way cricket has been played and they will be eager to contribute.

Also read Ben Stokes unavailable for IPL 2020? Rajasthan Royals provide an update

Under-19 stars – When they got Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Rajasthan Royals team, they assured themselves of a solid player capable of batting in the middle order with confidence. The acquisition of Kartik Tyagi, who impressed in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, is a further shot in the arm.

Weaknesses

Lack of depth in India bowling – Jaydev Unadkat has not performed to his heights of IPL 2017 when he almost helped Rising Pune Supergiant to the title. Since then, his stock has gone down and he will be desperate for a turnaround. The likes of Varun Aaron and Ankit Rajpoot have not played much and in the death, they tend to leak runs.

Also read IPL 2020 schedule: Complete list of matches for Rajasthan Royals

No experience in the middle order – Rajasthan Royals have a superb top order but what if the top fails? Jaiswal might be a bit too inexperienced in shoring up the middle order. This might be one of the major challenges for the Royals in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals full squad

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI

Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat/Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi