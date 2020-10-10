IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi becomes Mohammad Shami 50th IPL wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahul Tripathi became Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Mohammad Shami's 50th Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket.

Shami came in after the completion of the second over and was smashed for a four by Tripathi on his third ball.

However, Shami got the better of Tripathi and in the very next ball got his clean bowled. The stumps were rattled as it brought an end to Tripathi's short stay.

Tripathi never looked in his element today and walked back to the pavilion after playing a poor shot. His play was contrasting to the match-winning 81 he played a few days back.

Lowest Powerplay scores this IPL:

23/3 DC v KXIP Dubai

25/2 KKR v KXIP Abu Dhabi *

31/3 RR v MI Abu Dhabi

33/2 KKR v MI Abu Dhabi

Shami was even involved in Nitish Rana's run-out. Shubman Gill had clipped the ball towards the fielder at short fine leg and Rana was keen for a single. Gill, however, wasn't interested and by the time he could send Rana back, it was too late.

Shami had tried for a direct-hit at the batsman's end but it did not hit and Pooran gathered the ball and jogged towards the bowler's end.

Shami now has 10 wickets to his name and is back in top 5 table in the highest-wicket taker's list.