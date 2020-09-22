IPL 2020 points table: RCB's win over SRH help them grab top spot from CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - who had lost six matches back-to-back last season - have registered a win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Bangalore franchise on Monday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a topsy-turvy affair at the Dubai International Stadium.

SRH looked like they would win before the end of the 20 overs with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's magic made the SRH side suffer a dramatic collapse after the 15th over. Chahal removed Bairstow and Vijay Shankar in successive balls and brought RCB back into the match.

From there, SRH had no batsmen who could capitalise on the start and wickets started tumbling which eventually lead to SRH being bowled out for 153 runs. They lost the match by 10 runs to RCB.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points 1 RCB 1 1 0 2 2 CSK 1 1 0 2 3 DC 1 1 0 2 4 KXIP 1 0 1 0 5 KKR 0 0 0 0 6 RR 0 0 0 0 7 MI 1 0 1 0 8 SRH 1 0 1 0

This win pushed RCB to the top of the IPL points table as they have 2 points right now. They are on top due to a better Net Run Rate of 0.500. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who also have 2 points.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) occupies the fourth spot with KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on fifth and sixth (who haven’t played a game). Mumbai Indians (MI) and SRH are on seventh and eight respectively.

CSK are second with a net-run rate of +0.486, while MI slipped to the bottom with an NRR of -0.486. This was the first time in six outings that CSK has beaten MI, snapping the four-time winners’ 5-0 winning streak which began in IPL 2018.