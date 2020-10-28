IPL 2020 points table, Orange and Purple Cap updates: SRH keeps playoff hopes alive

Sunrisers Hyderabad was boosted by a breathtaking 87 from Wriddhiman Saha and a brilliant 25-ball fifty by David Warner on his birthday as they notched up 219/2 against a powerful Delhi Capitals bowling line-up. Sandeep Sharma dismissed Shikhar Dhawan first ball and when Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in the middle overs to end with 3/7, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a crushing 88-run win against Delhi Capitals to move to the sixth spot and make the race for the IPL 2020 playoffs even more intense on Tuesday.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 14 1.252 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 0.092 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 12 -0.479 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 -0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

Mumbai Indians take on Royals Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling top of the table clash later on tonight.

Purple and Orange Cap holders

The Orange Cap race is still led by KL Rahul, the Kings XI Punjab skipper and it looks like only Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals has the chance to catch up with him with only four games to go. Rahul and Dhawan have been in magnificent form and it will be close tussle between the two star players. However, the fight for the Purple cap has intensified after the KKR vs KXIP clash. Kagiso Rabada is still leading the pack with 23 wickets in 12 games, meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is a close second on 20 wickets after 12 matches played.

Orange Cap (top three)

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): M – 12 R – 595, Average – 59.50, Strike-rate – 132.22

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals): M - 12, R - 471, Average - 39.80, Strike-rate - 148.11

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): M – 12, R – 436, Average: 39.63, Strike-rate – 134.56

Purple cap (top three)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): M – 12, Wickets – 23, Average – 14.52

Mohammed Shami (Mumbai Indians): M – 12, Wickets – 20, Average – 19.75

Rashid Khan (Kings XI Punjab): M - 12, Wickets - 17, Average - 14.11