IPL 2020 points table: KXIP look to claim top spot when they take on RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to a 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (September 26), thanks to a match-winning knock from Shubman Gill.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:25 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cruised to a 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (September 26), thanks to a match-winning knock from Shubman Gill.

The win got KKR to the fifth spot on the points table, while SRH are at the bottom with two loses. As for today's match, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be eyeing to claim the top position when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals had defeated CSK by 16 runs in their opening fixture of the IPL 2020 and now the side would look to carry their winning momentum.

As for the Punjab franchise, their skipper 132* spread carnage over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points
1 DC 2 2 0 4
2 KXIP 2 1 1 2
3 MI 2 1 1 2
4 RR 1 1 0 2
5 KKR 2 1 1 2
6 CSK 3 1 2 2
7 RCB 2 1 1 2
8 SRH 2 0 2 0

As for the awards, the Orange cap is currently held by CSK's Faf du Plessis, followed by KXIP's KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The Purple Cap is with Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals (DC). Following him is CSK's Sam Curran and Punjab's Mohammad Shami.

