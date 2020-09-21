IPL 2020: 'Pain has settled down,' says R Ashwin about his injury

R Ashwin’s started his IPL 2020 journey in a great fashion when he took two wickets in his first five balls, however, it ended in a nightmare when he landed heavily on his left shoulder and was in pain.

The physio - Patrick Farhart - came onto the field and took Ashwin away. Visuals of Ashwin’s left shoulder in a cast were also seen which brought plenty of doubts over the spinner's availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Ashwin however, took to Twitter and said, "I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support".

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that Ashwin is fit and will be available for the next game but the decision as to whether he can be included in the Playing XI will depend upon the physio.

“Credit to Ashwin, he almost changed the game in that over. It is up to the physio but Ashwin said he is available for the next game. It was really gutsy of (Axar) to lead the team in that area. It is good to know in the back of mind that I have an extra spinner who can pick it up. (Super Over combo) we usually go left-right combination, it becomes difficult for the bowler,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.