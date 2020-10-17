IPL 2020: NOT Anrich Nortje but THIS pacer had bowled the fastest delivery in IPL history

Anrich Nortje was in sensational form for Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium, which is dubbed the ‘Ring of Fire’, witnessed one of the most hostile spells in this tournament and it was Nortje who provided thrills to millions of fans watching on television.

The South African pacer, who was a replacement for Chris Woakes before the start of IPL 2020, repaid the faith of the Delhi Capitals management with a sensational spell of 4-0-33-2 that saw him getting the big wickets of Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa.

However, it was his speed that caught the attention of many cricket experts and analysis. Nortje clocked speeds of 155.2 kmph for most of his four-over spell.

But this was not the fastest ball in the IPL history.

Back during the 2011 edition of the IPL, Shaun Tait had actually bowled the fasted delivery in the league's history. Back then Tait was playing for Rajasthan Royals and had clocked a top speed of 157.7 km/hr.

This still remains the fastest ball in the history of IPL.

Delhi Capitals will be back in action again later tonight against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17) at the Dubai International stadium.