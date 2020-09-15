IPL 2020 â€“ No clarity over Australia, England players quarantine

Australia and England are currently playing an ODI series in a bio-secure environment in the United Kingdom. After England won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series is level 1-1 with the final match in Old Trafford on September 16. After the series, both Australia and England players will embark to the UAE for IPL 2020. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding the quarantine rules of the England and Australia players for the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings bowling consultant Eric Simons has said the Australian players will self-isolate for six days on their arrival in the UAE. Steve Smith, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood will join their respective IPL teams in the UAE after the third and final ODI against England.

“We are hearing - although it’s not confirmed yet - that they will also have to self-isolate in their rooms for six days and produce negative tests on the first, third and sixth days before they can join us. We had hoped that they could all move from their current bio-secure bubbles into ours but it seems likely that there will be no ‘leniency’, which is understandable,” Simons said.

KKR CEO confident, KXIP unsure

The Australians will arrive in the UAE on September 17 and according to Simons, the players in CSK will have to wear a smart health tracking device whenever they step out of hotel rooms.

However, there are contrasting reports coming from the franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore is sure that Australia players will be available for their opening game on September 23 against Mumbai Indians while Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said there is no clarity. Mysore said that there would be no need for them to undergo quarantine, considering the players are travelling from one bio-secure bubble to another.

Also read Ali Khan joins KKR squad in UAE, set to become first USA cricketer to play in IPL

But Menon is not too sure. "Nobody has any clarity on that yet. The BCCI is supposed to come back on whether the quarantine can be reduced as they are coming from a bubble to [another] bubble. We don't have any clarity as yet. From what I hear from the bubble, things are exactly as it was planned. We have been following the SoP that has been laid out by the BCCI and authorities," Menon said.