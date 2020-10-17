IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record and past encounters

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will clash in the 36th match of IPL-2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 18). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Mumbai Indians holding a 14-11 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, MI will be looking to continue their run of good form and prolong their stay at the top of the table.

Speaking about Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be looking to build on their previous win on RCB. KXIP are sitting at the bottom of the table with six loses in their opening eight games of the tournament.

MI is currently on a five-match winning streak and will be aiming to keep their top spot in the league.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 25

Won by Mumbai Indians – 14

Won by Kings XI Punjab – 11

No result – 0

Last five encounters

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, October 1, 2020, Mumbai, Result: Mumbai Indians won by 48 runs

Batting first, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock of 70 runs and guided MI to 191/4 from their 20 overs. On the chase, KXIP crumbled miserably and lost the match by 48 runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, April 10, 2019, Mumbai, Result: Mumbai Indians won by three wickets

KL Rahul was in blistering form as he blasted 100 off 64 balls while Chris Gayle was at his usual dominating best with 63 off 36 balls which included three fours and seven sixes. However, the rest of the batting failed and Kings XI Punjab managed to reach 197/4. Mumbai Indians were struggling at 94/4 but Kieron Pollard blasted 10 sixes in his knock of 83 off 31 balls as Mumbai Indians won the match by three wickets off the last ball.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, March 30, 2019, Mohali, Result: Kings XI Punjab won by eight wickets

Quinton de Kock was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians with 60 but a solid display of bowling from Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Hardus Vijoen restricted them to 176/7. However, KL Rahul showed his class with 71 and he got great support from Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal as they romped home to an easy win.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, May 16, 2018, Mumbai, Result: Mumbai Indians won by three runs

Mumbai Indians were boosted by yet another attacking knock from Kieron Pollard as he smashed 50 off 23 balls to help Mumbai Indians reach 186/8. Andrew Tye was the star with the ball for Kings XI Punjab with 4/16. KL Rahul blasted 94 which included 10 fours and three sixes and he was given great support by Aaron Finch. However, Mumbai Indians received a boost with Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/15 and they turned the match around to win by a narrow margin.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, May 04, 2018, Indore, Result: Mumbai Indians won by six wickets

Chris Gayle hit a fifty and there were decent contributions from all the batsmen as Kings XI Punjab reached 174/6. Suryakumar Yadav hit 57 but Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya’s blitz in the lower middle order helped Mumbai Indians chase the total down with one over to go.