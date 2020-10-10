IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Head-to-head and past records

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 27th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with both sides winning 12 matches each on head-to-head previously against each other. Going into the match, DC's confidence will be sky high after winning three of their last three matches in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently sitting at the top of the table after winning five of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. DC has been competitive on all parts of the game, from bowling to fielding to batting and their team spirit will be on cloud 9 after their recent 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Friday night.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and his side has been pretty on and off throughout the tournament so far and have won four of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. MI's only two losses have come against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of the tournament and against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a dramatic Super Over bout. Against DC, the Mumbai side will be aiming to find some much-needed consistency from their batting line up and produce at a much consistent rate. Delhi Capitals are the side to beat in this year's tournament, who have only lost one of their matches - against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Head-to-head record

Games played – 24

Won by Mumbai Indians – 12

Won by Delhi Capitals – 12

Five previous encounters

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, April 18, 2019, Mumbai, Result: MI won by 40 runs

Batting first, Mumbai Indians hoisted a total of 168/5 from their allotted 20 overs after a decent all-round team effort. On the chase, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they finished on 128/9 in the end after some terrific bowling display from the MI bowlers.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, March 23, 2019, Delhi, Result: DC won by 37 runs

On the back of Rishabh Pant's explosive innings of 78* runs, DC hoisted a total of 213/6. In chase of a mammoth total, MI's failed really keep up with the asking rate and were bowled out for 176.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 20, 2018, Delhi, Result: DC won by 11 runs

In what was one of the more thrilling clashes of the season, DC posted 174/4 after batting first. On the chase, MI found their feet but failed to get it over the line after Evin Lewis' 48-run knock came to an end.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, April 14, 2018, Mumbai, Result: DC won by 7 wickets

In an absolute IPL thrillier, Mumbai Indains failed to defend their 194-run score after Jason Roy (91*) and Rishabh Pant (47) played an exceptional knock guide the Delhi side to a seven-wicket win in the end.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 6, 2017, Mumbai, Result: MI won by 146 runs

This was one of the most one-sided clashes of the tournament which saw MI post 212/3 from their 20 overs. On the chase, the Delhi side faield miserably and was all out for 66 after 13.4 overs.