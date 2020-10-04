IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians top of the table after 34 runs win over SRH

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 34 runs after posting just 208 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Sandeep Sharma in the first over.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and stitched a 42-run partnership. Yadav played a 27-run knock off 18 balls including six fours before he was picked by Siddarth Kaul in the last over of the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan and de Kock then added some quick runs to the scoreboard and built a 78-run partnership for the third wicket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 67 runs studded with fours sixes and as many boundaries.

Rashid Khan scalped Quinton in the 14th over.

In the next over, Sandeep Sharma bagged Kishan as Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch at long-on. Kishan amassed 31 runs.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 41-run for the fourth wicket. Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls. Krunal Pandya scored 20* off four balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 runs.

For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets each.

In the second innings, the match was tantalizingly poised as SRH. Jonny Bairstow scored 25 but was soon back by Trent Boult. Hardik Pandya took a beautiful catch at the fence.

The Hyderabad franchise were 109/2 with David Warner and Kane Williamson at the crease. The Kiwi's dismissal for 3 and Warner's for 60 saw the downfall for SRH.

Post that, Mumbai upset the Orange Army with excellent bowling. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a quiet over, Boult backed it up by scalping Williamson and SRH never recovered from that. Not a single boundary was scored for 22 balls.

Boult, James Pattinson and Bumrah took two wickets each while Krunal Pandya got one as they managed to defend their 208 score in Sharjah.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, while SRH will lock horns with KXIP on October 8 at Dubai International Stadium.

(Inputs from ANI)