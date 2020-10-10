IPL 2020: MS Dhoni becomes thrid Indian cricketer to smash 300 T20 sixes

MS Dhoni added yet another feat to his long list to personal accolades during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 37-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (October 10).

The CSK skipper reached a huge landmark of 300 sixes in T20 cricket. With this feat, Dhoni also becomes the third ever Indian cricketer to reach this landmark.

Before Mahi, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma (375) and Suresh Raina (311) are the other two Indian batsmen who bagged this landmark feat.

Out of the 300 sixes, Dhoni has hit only 52 for Team India while he smashed 214 of them in the IPL.

In chase of a target score of 170 runs, CSK got off to a very sluggish start on the night as both openers failed to get going from the first ball.

Washington Sundar drew first blood for RCB as he dismissed both Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) early on, reducing CSK to 25/2. Jagadeesan and Ambati Rayudu then formed a decent partnership and slowly tried to bring CSK back into the game.

However, this partnership soon came to an end after Chris Morris managed to pull off an excellent direct hit to dismiss Jagadeesan (33). Skipper MS Dhoni walked in next to bat but only managed to score just 10 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his wicket.

Sam Curran (0), Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Dwayne Bravo (7) never really got going as well and ended up throwing away their wickets cheaply. Rayudu played a fighting knock of 42 runs but Udana cleaned up his wicket with an excellent yorker.

Deepak Chahar (5*) and Shardul Thakur (1*) stayed unbeaten in the end as CSK finished on 132/8 from their 20 overs.