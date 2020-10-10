IPL 2020 mid season transfers - what is the eligibility, rules and which teams could use this?

IPL 2020 is at the half-way stage and the race for the play-offs has intensified. Delhi Capitals are on top with 10 points while Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are the other three teams occupying the top four slots. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings are also in with a shot and they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up. However, following the end of the double-headers on Sunday, there will be a new dimension added to IPL 2020. After Sunday, the mid-season transfer window will open up.

The mid-season transfer window is very-much like the January transfer window in football. This move comes due to teams looking to find players from the other teams who can be of use in the latter part of the tournament. The mid-season transfer window provides an opportunity for players to find teams that can utilize their services rather than warming the bench of their current franchise. Ahead of the transfer window, here is an explainer of certain crietrias.

When will the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window open?

The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer will open from Tuesday after the end of the double headers between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals and the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The Monday game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders would have seen all teams play seven matches

Why will the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer be open from Tuesday?

The tournament will have crossed the half-way stage after the end of the double-headers on Sunday. According to the rules of the IPL, every team must have played seven games so that the mid-season transfer can commence.

Are uncapped and capped players both eligible?

In IPL 2019, it was proposed that only uncapped players can go into the mid-season transfer but that did not get many takers from the franchises. For IPL 2020, it has been stated that both capped and uncapped players can be eligible for the mid-season transfer.

Hold on, does that mean players like Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Gayle can go to a different franchise in IPL 2020?

Yes, they can. And this is the catch. The criteria for capped players to go into the mid-season transfer is that they should NOT have played more than two games in IPL 2020. Chris Gayle has not played for Kings XI Punjab this season and so has Ajinkya Rahane for Delhi Capitals.

Will the franchisees have to pay extra for acquiring these players?

Apparently not. What was the price of the players in the auction of IPL 2020 or in previous IPL auctions, that will be the price at which they can be acquired in this mid-season transfer

What is the possibility of Chris Lynn coming to Kolkata Knight Riders again and Chris Gayle going to any franchise that needs his services?

Quiet high. But the decision to acquire the player rests on the franchise alone. For example, Rajasthan Royals need a experienced middle order and that is why, they might acquire Ajinkya Rahane back. For example, Chennai Super Kings are struggling with a solid opening combination and that is why, they could think of getting Chris Gayle in the line-up. One never knows. It is upto the decision of the franchise.

Who are all the players from the franchises eligible for mid-season transfer?

Here is the entire list of the players and the franchises who are eligible for the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer

Players eligible for mid-season transfer from each franchise in IPL 2020:

Mumbai Indians:

Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings:

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab:

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals:

Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav