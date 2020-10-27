IPL 2020 - MI looking to secure playoff berth ahead of RCB bout

Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be eager to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-important clash for the playoff race in IPL 2020 on Wednesday (October 28) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the 27th clash between the two sides with Mumbai Indians holding a 16-10 winning ration over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their past 26 encounters. The record IPL champions will be hoping to secure their berth for the playoffs with a win tonight and prolong their stay at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, RCB will be looking to keep their Playoff dreams alive after losing their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

Earlier in the tournament when these two sides met, RCB defeated MI after a thrilling Super Over fight.

Team News

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to get their skipper Rohit Sharma back into the playing 11, who suffered a hamstring injury against KXIP. Meanwhile, Kieran Pollard has been leading the charge as the stand-in skipper for Mumbai. RCB, meanwhile, will be hoping to produce a better performance against MI than they did against CSK where their batsmen started slowly and lost the momentum.

Probable Playing 11s

Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date and Time: 28th October, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Mumbai Indians has won 16 out of the last 26 encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Virat Kohli's side won just 10 of them.