IPL 2020 - MI aiming to extend winning-streak ahead of KXIP clash

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will clash in the 36th match of IPL-2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 18). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Mumbai Indians holding a 14-11 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, MI will be looking to continue their run of good form and prolong their stay at the top of the table.

Speaking about Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be looking to build on their previous win on RCB. KXIP are sitting at the bottom of the table with six loses in their opening eight games of the tournament.

MI is currently on a five-match winning streak and will be aiming to keep their top spot in the league.

Team News

MI is currently on a huge run of good form and KXIP will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the tournament first the first time this season.

Probable 11s

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Date and Time: 18th October, 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Statistics

MI and KXIP have clashed 25 times in the IPL, with MI winning 14 matches and KXIP winning 11 of them.