IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh tributes half-century to father, lifts bat heavenwards to celebrate

A special half-century for Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mandeep Singh - a tribute to his late father - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. He even guided his side to an eight-wicket victory.

It was Mandeep's 6th IPL fifty. He squirted the ball to mid-wicket off the inner half and the single to bring up his fifty. He looks heavenwards as he lifts his bat. A tribute to his father who passed away a few days back.

The batsman gots a standing ovation from his team-mates and applause from batting partner Chris Gayle. In the strategic time-out, KL Rahul gave a hug to Mandeep.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman, who is plying his trade in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE, is part of the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a replacement for injured Mayank Agarwal.

His father was said to be facing health-related issues since the time Mandeep Singh travelled to the Arab country.

It's now five wins on the trot and KXIP move up to the fourth spot.