IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh tributes half-century to father, lifts bat heavenwards to celebrate

Headlines

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Manipur CM’s ancestral home under attack by angry mob in Imphal; violence on rise over deaths of students

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

7 Fruits that have one seed

Benefits of consuming pomegranate daily

10 yoga asanas for healthy heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh tributes half-century to father, lifts bat heavenwards to celebrate

A special half-century for Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mandeep Singh - a tribute to his late father - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. He even guided his side to an eight-wicket victory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A special half-century for Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Mandeep Singh - a tribute to his late father - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. He even guided his side to an eight-wicket victory.

It was Mandeep's 6th IPL fifty. He squirted the ball to mid-wicket off the inner half and the single to bring up his fifty. He looks heavenwards as he lifts his bat. A tribute to his father who passed away a few days back. 

The batsman gots a standing ovation from his team-mates and applause from batting partner Chris Gayle. In the strategic time-out, KL Rahul gave a hug to Mandeep.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman, who is plying his trade in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE, is part of the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a replacement for injured Mayank Agarwal.

His father was said to be facing health-related issues since the time Mandeep Singh travelled to the Arab country.

It's now five wins on the trot and KXIP move up to the fourth spot. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Meet girl who was set to give Class 10 Board exam aged 6, her admission was cancelled due to…

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Best TWS earbuds under ₹2000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE