IPL 2020 – Live streaming, Where to watch and full squads

IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi with the final on November 10.

After suffering a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 will finally kick-off on September 19 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. The tournament will be held in the UAE due to the rising coronavirus cases in India. Even in the UAE, the teams are strictly under the bio-bubble and this is the reason why there will be only one double header will be played in the week. No fans will be allowed in the initial days of the tournament. There will be a total of 10 double headers and all will be played on Sundays.

This is where you can catch all the action of IPL 2020 on television and live streaming. Here is the complete updated list of all the squads.

Where and when will be IPL 2020 be played?

IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 and will be played in three venues, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the matches?

Unlike previous tournaments, IPL 2020 matches will begin half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time. The night matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the day matches will be held at 3:30 PM IST

Squads of all the eight teams

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.