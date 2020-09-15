IPL 2020: KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta undergoes third COVID-19 test in UAE

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, got a third COVID-19 test done upon arrival in the country, and the outcome was negative again.

Preity, who co-owns the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, still has to undergo two more tests before she can go out.

Preity shared a video of her getting her test done. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a sofa, while a doctor dressed in a PPE suit takes her nasal swab.

"3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I`m so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it`s quite an experience getting a covid test," she wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I`ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wron. It`s #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020#Ting."

KXIP will begin their IPL campaign on September 20 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai while the tournament will begin on September 19 in Abu Dhabi between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

(with IANS inputs)