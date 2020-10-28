IPL 2020 - KKR's playoff dreams hangs by thread ahead of CSK clash

Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in an all-important clash for the playoff race in IPL 2020 on Thursday (October 29) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This will be the 23rd clash between the two sides with Chennai Super Kings holding a 13-08 winning ration over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their past 22 encounters. MS Dhoni's side are already out of the playoff race and will be playing without any pressure or added expectations.

Meanwhile, KKR will be hoping to bounce back with a win after an emphatic loss against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in their last game. This is a must-win match for Eoin Morgan's side, which has had a very inconsistent top order when it comes to performances.

Earlier in the tournament when these two sides met, KKR had defeated CSK by 10 runs.

Team News

The injury to Andre Russell has kept him out of the past few games where KKR's top order has struggled once again with the bat. Morgan has tried to change Shubman Gill's opening partner for a number of times now but the team is yet to perform with the bat in the powerplay well too. CSK are highly likely to stick to their playing 11 from the RCB match as MS Dhoni will look to gain some more chemistry with IPL 2021 in sight.

Probable Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar

Match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Date and Time: 29th October, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Statistics

Chennai Super Kings has won 13 out of the last 22 encounters against Kolkata Knight Riders, while Eoin Morgan's side won just 8 of them.