IPL 2020 - KKR aim to prolong KXIP's stay at bottom

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the 24th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 10). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 17-8 head-to-head advantage against Kings XI Punjab. Going into the match, KKR is freshly off a clinical 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and have won three out of their first five matches of the tournament. While the middle and the top order of KKR is still being experimented with by skipper Dinesh Karthik, but the side has been somewhat consistent in all parts of the play.

KXIP are currently sitting dead bottom on the standings and have won only one of their first six games of the tournament and if they want to book their place in the playoffs, things need to change for good now.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's opening partnerships have been key for KXIP so far but the side fails to delivery when the middle and lower order comes in to bat. KXIP's bowlers have also been very expensive with young Ravi Bishnoi being one of the only consistent players in the bowling department.

Nicholas Pooran has recently started to fire with the bat, however, other key foreign players like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell are yet to find their feet in the tournament. There is a high probability that Chris Gayle makes his first appearance for the Kings in the IPL 2020 against KKR, who missed out on his chance to face SRH after suffering food poisoning just before the game.

Team News

KL Rahul is expected to bring in Chris Gayle into the KXIP playing XI against KKR with the desperation to end their current losing streak. There can be some changes in the bowling department for KXIP after they once again failed to restrict teams for a small total. KKR are freshly off a decent win against CSK and DK might opt to go with the same playing 11 unless he is forced to make some changes.

Probable 11s

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Match details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date and Time: 10th October, 3:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed 25 times in the IPL, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head advantage. In the last five matches, KKR have won three while KXIP have secured two wins