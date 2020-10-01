IPL 2020 â€“ Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will clash in Abu Dhabi as the IPL 2020 tournament begins its new journey in October. In September, all teams have played three games with Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians having a similar journey. Both sides have played three games and lost two while winning just one. Mumbai Indians began with a loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2020 but they bounced back with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders followed by a heartbreaking Super Over loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kings XI Punjab also had to undergo the pain of a loss in the Super Over when they lost two wickets in the final two balls of the match. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab put up their best show with KL Rahul smashing a century and Kings XI Punjab thrashing Virat Kohli’s team. However, in Sharjah, they were met by a miraculous knock from Rahul Tewatia as he hit five sixes in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and Rajasthan Royals achieved the highest successful chase in IPL history.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have clashed 24 times in the IPL with Rohit Sharma’s team having a 13-11 advantage. In the last five encounters, it is 3-2 in favour of Mumbai Indians.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast for Thursday in Abu Dhabi is dry and hot with a high of 38 degrees and a minimum of 28 degrees. The humidity will be 33 percent and thus there is a possibility of lesser dew in Abu Dhabi than Sharjah and Dubai.

High scores

The Abu Dhabi wicket has tended to be sluggish, with teams posting a low of 142 as well as a high of 195. Ideally, the wicket will give some help to the pacers with spin playing a big role as the ball becomes softer. A total in excess of 170 is a par score.

Probable 11s

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashiwn, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), SuryaKumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah