IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head and past records

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the 24th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 10). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 17-8 head-to-head advantage against Kings XI Punjab. Going into the match, KKR is freshly off a clinical 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and have won three out of their first five matches of the tournament. While the middle and the top order of KKR is still being experimented with by skipper Dinesh Karthik, but the side has been somewhat consistent in all parts of the play.

KXIP are currently sitting dead bottom on the standings and have won only one of their first six games of the tournament and if they want to book their place in the playoffs, things need to change for good now.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's opening partnerships have been key for KXIP so far but the side fails to delivery when the middle and lower order comes in to bat. KXIP's bowlers have also been very expensive with young Ravi Bishnoi being one of the only consistent players in the bowling department. Nicholas Pooran have recently started to fire with the bat, however, other key foreign players like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell are yet to find their feet in the tournament. There is a high probability that Chris Gayle makes his first appearance for the Kings in the IPL 2020 against KKR, who missed out on his chance to face SRH after suffering food poisoning just before the game.

Head-to-head record

Games played – 25

No Result – 0

Five previous encounters

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 27, 2019, Kolkata, Result: KKR won by 28 runs

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders hoisted a mammoth total of 218/4 with Robbin Uthappa (67*), Nitish Rana (63) and Andre Russell's (48) batting display at the iconic Eden Gardens. On the chase, the KXIP batting line up fell apart slowly but surely with David Miller (59*) and Manyank Agarwal (58) the only two batsmen who managed to struck gold.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 23, 2019, Punjab, Result: KKR won by seven wickets

On the back of Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran's blazing knocks KXIP hoisted a total of 183/6 from their alloted 20 overs. However, things did not go as planned after KKR managed to chased down the target score with ease and won the match by 7 wickets and two overs to spare.Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten on 65 as KKR registered a key win.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 21, 2018, Kolkata, Result: KXIP won by 9 wickets (DLS method)

Batting first at the End Gardens, KKR managed to put together a total of 191/7 from their alloted 20 overs. However, that total was scapped down to 125 runs due to rain under the DLS method and KXIP secured a 9-wicket win on the night.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 12, 2018, Punjab, Result: KKR won by 31 runs

In what is still one of the most emphatic batting display in the tournament's history, KKR posted a wopping 245/6 from their 20 overs with Sunil Narine (75) and Dinesh Karthik (50) leading the charge. On the chase, KXIP started off brighly but the total was too much in the end as KL Rahul's fighting 66 and R Ashwin's late 45 was just not enugh and they finished on 214/8.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 9, 2015, Punjab, Result: KXIP won by 14 runs

KXIP batted first and Glenn Maxwell played an ispirational knock of 44 runs and helped his side post 167/6. On the chase, KKR failed miserably with Chirs Lynn (84) being their only batsman who found the runs with the bat.