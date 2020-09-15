Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIPL

IPL 2020: James Pattinson names Jasprit Bumrah as 'best T20 bowler in the world'

James Pattinson is a key members of the Mumbai Indians squad and will be closely working with Jasprit Bumrah during the upcoming IPL 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 09:03 PM IST

IPL 2020: James Pattinson names Jasprit Bumrah as 'best T20 bowler in the world'
Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, IPL 2020, IPL in UAE, Mumbai Indians (MI), MI, Bumrah IPL 2020

Australia speedster James Pattinson has named Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world while claiming he is eager to work with the India pacer and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, among others, in the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit during the13th edition of the  Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on September 19.

"Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty [Trent Boult] is up there as well. So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys," Pattinson said in a video shared on Mumbai Indians' official handle. "I have played a few One-day Internationals here in the UAE before, so I have got a bit of experience over here in UAE."

Reigning champions MI named Pattinson as a replacement for veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga for this year's IPL.

Pattinson also spoke about the conditions in the UAE, saying the slower ball might be used a lot on surfaces which could be slower and lower as the tournament progresses.

"The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets which will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on. May be the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more."

(With IANS inputs)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.