IPL 2020: Here's how Yuvraj Singh reacted to Pat Cummins' superb comeback spell for KKR vs SRH

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to laud Pat Cummins' superb comeback spell for KKR vs SRH


Pat Cummins, Yuvraj Singh

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 26, 2020, 10:38 PM IST

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has lauded Pat Cummins' comeback spell for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (September 26).

Yuvraj took to Twitter to shower praises over Pat Cummins' brilliant bowling display and wrote, "Great come back by @patcummins30! I think great learning for young fast bowlers after getting hit in the first game how quickly he has corrected his lengths and created pressure on SRHbatsman! Hallmark of a quality bowler."

The former Indian allrounder also urged the youngsters to take notes from Cummins on how to correct your lengths after conceding runs.

After conceding 49 runs in three overs during KKR's first IPL 2020 clash against Mumbai Indias (MI) and faced the wrath of criticism for it.

However, the Australian pacer bounced back with a brilliant bowling spell and conceded just 11 runs from his three overs against SRH.

Not only that, but Cummins also picked up the very important wicket of Jonny Bairstow (5) with a crushing delivery.