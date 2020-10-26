IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya's classy gesture towards 'Black Lives Matter' movement is taking over internet by storm

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya won millions of hearts as he became the first player in the IPL 2020 to take a knee to showcase his fullfledged support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement during his side's loss to Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday (October 25).

In the match, Hardik played a lightning unbeaten knock of 60 off just 21 balls to take Mumbai Indians past the 190-run mark. During his quick knock, Pandya smashed seven sixes and two fours as well.

The 27-year-old targeted Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi's overs and smashed 54 off 13 balls from them. Hardik smashed his half-century in the 19th over and celebrated it by going down on a knee with his right arm raised to show solidarity against racism and support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Hardik posted a picture of his gesture on his Instagram and Twitter handle after the game with the caption, "BlackLivesMatter".

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement had gained momentum after the death of an African-American man named George Floyd in May this year, following a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism.

Also, Sunrisers Hyderabad and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder had expressed his disappointment over cricketers having no discussion over BLM in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had to face a crushing defeat after Ben Stokes slammed a century to guide Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, October 25.

(with ANI inputs)